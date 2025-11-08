Villanova Wildcats take on the VCU Rams

VCU Rams (1-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (1-1) Toronto; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on VCU in Toronto,…

VCU Rams (1-0) vs. Villanova Wildcats (1-1)

Toronto; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on VCU in Toronto, Ontario.

Villanova finished 21-15 overall with a 9-7 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 63.8 points per game last season, 8.8 from the free-throw line and 20.7 from 3-point range.

VCU finished 12-19 overall with a 6-7 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Rams gave up 56.5 points per game while committing 15.8 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

