Villanova Wildcats take on the La Salle Explorers, aim for 4th straight victory

Villanova Wildcats (3-1) at La Salle Explorers (2-2)

Philadelphia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -11.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Wildcats take on La Salle.

La Salle finished 14-19 overall last season while going 10-5 at home. The Explorers averaged 72.0 points per game last season, 13.8 from the free-throw line and 21 from 3-point range.

Villanova went 21-15 overall with a 3-8 record on the road a season ago. The Wildcats shot 46.0% from the field and 39.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

