Villanova takes on Fairfield in non-conference play

Fairfield Stags at Villanova Wildcats

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova and Fairfield square off in non-conference action.

Villanova finished 21-15 overall with an 11-5 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wildcats averaged 6.8 steals, 3.6 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Fairfield finished 28-5 overall with a 12-3 record on the road a season ago. The Stags averaged 71.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 55.0 last season.

