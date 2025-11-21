Villanova hosts Temple after Turner’s 22-point game

Temple Owls (3-2) at Villanova Wildcats (3-2) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Villanova after…

Temple Owls (3-2) at Villanova Wildcats (3-2)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple visits Villanova after Kaylah Turner scored 22 points in Temple’s 72-57 loss to the Richmond Spiders.

The Wildcats have gone 1-2 at home. Villanova is fourth in the Big East scoring 71.8 points while shooting 44.1% from the field.

The Owls are 0-2 on the road. Temple ranks eighth in the AAC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Saniyah Craig averaging 3.6.

Villanova averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Temple allows. Temple has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 37.1% shooting opponents of Villanova have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jasmine Bascoe is shooting 40.2% and averaging 18.0 points for the Wildcats. Kennedy Henry is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Turner is averaging 16.6 points for the Owls. Jaleesa Molina is averaging 11.2 points.

