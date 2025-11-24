Villanova hosts Battle and Old Dominion

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at Villanova Wildcats (4-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits…

Old Dominion Monarchs (3-4) at Villanova Wildcats (4-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion visits Villanova after Jordan Battle scored 21 points in Old Dominion’s 75-71 loss to the Drexel Dragons.

The Wildcats are 3-0 in home games. Villanova is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 10.8 turnovers per game.

The Monarchs are 0-4 in road games. Old Dominion ranks third in the Sun Belt with 14.7 assists per game led by LJ Thomas averaging 3.9.

Villanova makes 47.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.8 percentage points higher than Old Dominion has allowed to its opponents (41.4%). Old Dominion averages 7.7 more points per game (75.1) than Villanova allows (67.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is shooting 51.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Wildcats. Devin Askew is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Ketron Shaw is averaging 14.2 points for the Monarchs. Thomas is averaging 13.4 points.

