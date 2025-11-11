Villanova faces Princeton in non-conference action

Princeton Tigers (1-0) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1) Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Princeton…

Princeton Tigers (1-0) at Villanova Wildcats (2-1)

Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Villanova takes on Princeton in out-of-conference action.

Villanova went 11-5 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Wildcats averaged 63.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 64.5 last season.

Princeton finished 21-8 overall a season ago while going 10-5 on the road. The Tigers allowed opponents to score 57.2 points per game and shot 38.0% from the field last season.

