Villanova beats Queens University 94-74

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Bryce Lindsay’s 25 points helped Villanova defeat Queens University 94-74 on Saturday.

Lindsay shot 7 of 16 from the field and went 10 for 11 from the line for the Wildcats (1-1). Acaden Lewis added 21 points while going 9 of 13 from the floor and also had three steals. Matthew Hodge went 8 of 10 from the field to finish with 18 points. Duke Brennan grabbed 20 rebounds to go with 17 points.

The Royals (1-2) were led by Nasir Mann, who scored 21 points. Chris Ashby added 11 points for Queens. Jordan Watford had nine points and four assists.

Villanova led 51-37 at halftime, with Lindsay racking up 17 points. Villanova pulled away with an 11-2 run in the second half to extend a 13-point lead to 22 points.

