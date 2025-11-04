Villa leads Washington State against UNLV after 24-point game

Washington State Cougars at UNLV Rebels Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces UNLV after Eleonora…

Washington State Cougars at UNLV Rebels

Las Vegas; Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State faces UNLV after Eleonora Villa scored 24 points in Washington State’s 87-85 loss to the Idaho Vandals.

UNLV finished 26-8 overall a season ago while going 17-2 at home. The Rebels averaged 75.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 62.4 last season.

Washington State finished 7-8 on the road and 21-14 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 13.9 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

