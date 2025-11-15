Vide scores 24 in Loyola Marymount’s 74-63 victory over Troy

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jan Vide scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount beat…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jan Vide scored 16 of his 24 points in the second half and Loyola Marymount beat Troy 74-63 on Friday.

Vide also contributed five assists for the Lions (5-0). Rodney Brown Jr. went 7 of 13 from the field (3 for 7 from 3-point range) to add 17 points. Myron Amey Jr. went 5 of 11 from the field (1 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Cooper Campbell led the way for the Trojans (3-1) with 16 points and two steals. Cobi Campbell added 15 points and four assists for Troy. Victor Valdes had 14 points.

Loyola Marymount entered halftime up 27-25. Vide paced the team in scoring in the first half with eight points. Loyola Marymount pulled off the victory after a 9-0 second-half run erased a one-point deficit and gave them the lead at 46-38 with 14:34 left in the half.

