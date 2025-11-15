Vermont visits Northeastern after Long’s 40-point game

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at Northeastern Huskies (2-1) Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 136.5…

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at Northeastern Huskies (2-1)

Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Northeastern after TJ Long scored 40 points in Vermont’s 89-84 overtime win over the Brown Bears.

Northeastern finished 8-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Huskies averaged 7.6 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.

Vermont went 21-12 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.