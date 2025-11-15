Vermont visits Northeastern after Long’s 40-point game

Vermont Catamounts (3-0) at Northeastern Huskies (2-1)
Boston; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Huskies -1.5; over/under is 136.5
BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Northeastern after TJ Long scored 40 points in Vermont’s 89-84 overtime win over the Brown Bears.
Northeastern finished 8-5 at home last season while going 17-15 overall. The Huskies averaged 7.6 steals, 4.7 blocks and 11.9 turnovers per game last season.
Vermont went 21-12 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Catamounts averaged 12.3 points off of turnovers, 8.3 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
