Vermont takes on Rhode Island

Rhode Island Rams (4-2) vs. Vermont Catamounts (4-2)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island and Vermont square off in Orlando, Florida.

The Catamounts have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Vermont averages 17.0 assists per game to lead the America East, paced by Sean Blake with 4.8.

The Rams have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Rhode Island is seventh in the A-10 with 10.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mouhamed Sow averaging 2.6.

Vermont averages 87.5 points, 20.7 more per game than the 66.8 Rhode Island gives up. Rhode Island averages 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Vermont gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: TJ Long is shooting 44.0% and averaging 18.5 points for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Jonah Hinton is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 15.2 points. Tyler Cochran is averaging 14 points, 5.3 rebounds and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

