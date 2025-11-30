Vermont takes on Lindenwood (MO)

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (5-2) vs. Vermont Catamounts (6-2) Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) and Vermont square…

Lindenwood (MO) Lions (5-2) vs. Vermont Catamounts (6-2)

Honolulu; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lindenwood (MO) and Vermont square off in Honolulu, Hawaii.

The Catamounts are 6-2 in non-conference play. Vermont is seventh in the America East with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Nikola Priede averaging 1.9.

The Lions have a 5-2 record against non-conference oppponents. Lindenwood (MO) averages 78.4 points while outscoring opponents by 18.5 points per game.

Vermont makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.2 percentage points higher than Lindenwood (MO) has allowed to its opponents (38.3%). Lindenwood (MO) has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Vermont have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priede is scoring 16.4 points per game with 8.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Catamounts. Keira Hanson is averaging 14.5 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5%.

Aleshia Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 2.1 steals for the Lions. Ellie Brueggemann is averaging 14.4 points.

