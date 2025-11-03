Vermont knocks off Western New England 75-68

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long scored 18 points as Vermont beat Western New England 75-68 on Monday. Long shot…

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — TJ Long scored 18 points as Vermont beat Western New England 75-68 on Monday.

Long shot 6 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 3 from the line for the Catamounts. TJ Hurley shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to add 14 points. David Simon had 10 points and shot 4 of 4 from the field and 2 for 5 from the line.

Cody Palazzesi led the Golden Bears in scoring, finishing with 26 points and three steals. Luka Vlajkovic added 15 points for Western New England. Matt Houde had 14 points and nine assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

