Vermont Catamounts visit the Brown Bears

Vermont Catamounts (2-0) at Brown Bears (0-1)

Providence, Rhode Island; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Vermont.

Brown went 14-13 overall last season while going 8-6 at home. The Bears averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Vermont went 14-4 in America East play and 7-8 on the road a season ago. The Catamounts averaged 66.6 points per game last season, 27.6 in the paint, 12.3 off of turnovers and 6.4 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

