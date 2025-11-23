Vermont Catamounts square off against the Liberty Flames

Liberty Flames (4-0) vs. Vermont Catamounts (4-1)
Orlando, Florida; Monday, 1:30 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Vermont faces Liberty in Orlando, Florida.
The Catamounts are 4-1 in non-conference play. Vermont leads the America East with 18.2 assists per game led by Sean Blake averaging 4.8.
Liberty finished 28-7 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2024-25 season. The Flames averaged 6.6 steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.5 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
