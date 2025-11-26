VCU wins 78-66 over South Florida at the Battle 4 Atlantis

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 20 points as VCU beat South Florida 78-66 on Wednesday at the Battle…

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Lazar Djokovic scored 20 points as VCU beat South Florida 78-66 on Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

Djokovic added eight rebounds for the Rams (4-2). Terrence Hill Jr. scored 15 points while shooting 4 for 7 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 5 from the free-throw line. Nyk Lewis shot 3 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Izaiyah Nelson led the way for the Bulls (3-3) with 16 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks. Josh Omojafo added 14 points for South Florida. CJ Brown also had 11 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

VCU took the lead with 32 seconds remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Hill led his team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 36-33 at the break. Djokovic scored a team-high 13 points after the intermission.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

