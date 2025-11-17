VCU visits NC State after Williams’ 32-point game

VCU Rams (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -12.5;…

VCU Rams (2-1) at NC State Wolfpack (3-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -12.5; over/under is 166

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts VCU after Darrion Williams scored 32 points in NC State’s 110-64 victory over the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

NC State finished 12-19 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Wolfpack averaged 69.6 points per game last season, 28.7 in the paint, 13.7 off of turnovers and 12.8 on fast breaks.

VCU went 7-3 on the road and 28-7 overall last season. The Rams averaged 8.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

