VCU takes on No. 24 Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt Commodores (6-0) vs. VCU Rams (4-2)

Nassau, Bahamas; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -6; over/under is 162

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces No. 24 Vanderbilt at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Rams have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. VCU is fifth in the A-10 scoring 86.0 points while shooting 45.4% from the field.

The Commodores are 6-0 in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is second in the SEC with 20.7 assists per game led by Duke Miles averaging 5.2.

VCU scores 86.0 points, 12.2 more per game than the 73.8 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt scores 29.0 more points per game (99.7) than VCU gives up (70.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Lazar Djokovic is scoring 12.2 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Rams. Jadrian Tracey is averaging 11.7 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 42.9%.

Miles is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 15.2 points and 2.0 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

