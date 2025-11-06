VCU Rams face the Utah State Aggies

Utah State Aggies (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0) Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU will take on…

Utah State Aggies (1-0) vs. VCU Rams (1-0)

Frisco, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU will take on Utah State at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

VCU went 28-7 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 14.2 on free throws and 28.8 from deep.

Utah State went 26-8 overall with a 10-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Aggies averaged 17.0 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second-chance points and 27.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.