VCU plays Maine in non-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (0-2) at VCU Rams (1-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Maine in non-conference play.

VCU finished 6-9 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Rams averaged 7.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.

Maine went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.

