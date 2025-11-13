VCU plays Maine in non-conference matchup

Maine Black Bears (0-2) at VCU Rams (1-1)
Richmond, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: VCU faces Maine in non-conference play.
VCU finished 6-9 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Rams averaged 7.0 steals, 3.1 blocks and 16.5 turnovers per game last season.
Maine went 15-16 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Black Bears averaged 58.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 58.5 last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
