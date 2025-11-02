VCU opens season at home against Wagner

Wagner Seahawks at VCU Rams Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Wagner in the season opener.…

Wagner Seahawks at VCU Rams

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU hosts Wagner in the season opener.

VCU went 28-7 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Rams averaged 8.1 steals, 5.4 blocks and 10.9 turnovers per game last season.

Wagner went 14-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Seahawks gave up 60.6 points per game while committing 17.2 fouls last season.

