VCU hosts Wagner to start season

Wagner Seahawks at VCU Rams

Richmond, Virginia; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: VCU begins the season at home against Wagner.

VCU went 28-7 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Rams gave up 62.9 points per game while committing 18.5 fouls last season.

Wagner went 6-11 in NEC action and 6-10 on the road last season. The Seahawks averaged 12.6 assists per game on 22.1 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

