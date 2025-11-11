VCU hosts Saint Peter’s after Bland’s 27-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at VCU Rams (1-1) Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits VCU…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (1-1) at VCU Rams (1-1)

Richmond, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits VCU after Brent Bland scored 27 points in Saint Peter’s 93-83 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

VCU finished 28-7 overall with a 15-1 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Rams averaged 76.9 points per game last season, 14.2 from the free-throw line and 28.8 from beyond the arc.

Saint Peter’s went 12-16 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Peacocks averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 12.5 second-chance points and 3.2 bench points last season.

