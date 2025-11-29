Vartiainen’s 17 help Weber State beat UMKC 82-61

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen had 17 points in Weber State’s 82-61 victory against Kansas City on Saturday. Vartiainen…

OGDEN, Utah (AP) — Viljami Vartiainen had 17 points in Weber State’s 82-61 victory against Kansas City on Saturday.

Vartiainen shot 6 for 11, including 5 for 10 from beyond the arc for the Wildcats (3-4). Edwin Suarez scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds. Trevor Henning shot 4 of 8 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Jerome Palm finished with 13 points for the Roos (1-6). Jayson Petty added 13 points and four assists for UMKC. CJ Evans finished with 11 points and two steals. The Roos’ losing streak is six straight.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.