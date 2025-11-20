VanSlooten, Woodard each score 17 and No. 22 Michigan State women top Eastern Illinois 101-53

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten and Juliann Woodard each scored 17 points and No. 22 Michigan State beat…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Grace VanSlooten and Juliann Woodard each scored 17 points and No. 22 Michigan State beat Eastern Illinois 101-53 on Thursday night.

Michigan State has started 5-0 for the fourth straight season. The Spartans also made 15-plus steals for the fifth game this season, with VanSlooten securing four of Michigan State’s 20.

Michigan State pulled away by starting the second quarter on a 9-0 run to go ahead by double figures for good. The Spartans led 45-28 at halftime behind 14 points from VanSlooten.

VanSlooten scored all three of her second-half points during a 10-0 run to begin the third quarter. Woodard took over in the fourth by scoring 14 of her points on 5-of-6 shooting, including four 3-ponters.

Jalyn Brown added 14 points and Kennedy Blair grabbed 15 rebounds to go with eight points for Michigan State.

Nyah Hardy led Eastern Illinois (0-4) with 16 points.

It was the second meeting between the Spartans and the Panthers, with No. 12 Michigan State winning 85-45 on Dec. 9, 2004. The Spartans went on to reach the Final Four that season.

Up next

Eastern Illinois: Plays at Central Michigan on Saturday.

Michigan State: Continues a six-game homestand on Sunday against Oakland.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.