Vanderbilt tops century mark again, this time beating UCF 105-93

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 20 points and three Vanderbilt players all scored 17 points and the Commodores lit up the scoreboard again, this time beating Central Florida 105-93 on Saturday.

Reserve Frankie Collins, Tyler Nickel an Tyler Tanner each scored 17 and Tyler Harris scored 14 and the Commodores shot 55.9% (38 of 68) including 38.9% (14 of 36) from 3-point range.

George Beale Jr’s layup with 12:30 left before halftime put UCF ahead 17-15. Vanderbilt countered with a Harris 3-pointer, a tip-in by Jalen Washington, a Harris layup and a Nickel 3 for a 24-15 lead.

Nickel’s 3 with 3:38 before halftime made it 40-29. Vanderbilt led 52-36 at the break and maintained a double-digit lead for all the second half.

The Commodores (2-0) reached the same point total on Monday in a season-opening 105-61 win over Lipscomb.

Riley Kugel scored 25 points with the help of 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range and reserve Chris Johnson scored 17 points for Central Florida. Reserve Jamichael Stillwell scored 15 points while Devan Cambridge scored 12 for the Knights (1-1).

UCF shot 53.4% (31 of 58).

