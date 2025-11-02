Live Radio
Vanderbilt opens season at home against Lipscomb

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 4:10 AM

Lipscomb Bisons at Vanderbilt Commodores

Nashville, Tennessee; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -25.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Lipscomb in the season opener.

Vanderbilt went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Commodores gave up 74.3 points per game while committing 18.2 fouls last season.

Lipscomb went 10-6 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Bisons gave up 67.7 points per game while committing 12.5 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

