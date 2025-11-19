Vanderbilt hosts Texas Southern following Miles’ 20-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (4-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Texas Southern after Duke Miles scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 104-75 victory over the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions.

Vanderbilt finished 14-3 at home a season ago while going 20-13 overall. The Commodores averaged 78.9 points per game while shooting 45.0% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

Texas Southern went 6-12 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Tigers gave up 72.1 points per game while committing 17.0 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

