Vanderbilt hosts Eastern Kentucky following Miles’ 20-point showing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Eastern…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Eastern Kentucky after Duke Miles scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 105-93 win over the UCF Knights.

Vanderbilt finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 14-3 at home. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

Eastern Kentucky finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-9 on the road. The Colonels averaged 14.7 points off of turnovers, 13.9 second-chance points and 2.9 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.