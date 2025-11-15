Vanderbilt fills stat sheet in 104-75 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 20 points, distributed six assists with not a single turnover and had five…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Duke Miles scored 20 points, distributed six assists with not a single turnover and had five steals and Vanderbilt beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 104-75 on Saturday.

Devin McGlockton scored 17 points on 8-for-10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. AK Okereke scored 14 points, reserve Tyler Harris 13, Tyler Tanner scored 12 and distributed nine assists without a turnover and Tyler Nickel scored 11 for the Commodores.

The Commodores led 43-31 at halftime before blowing it open with a 61-point second half. Vanderbilt (4-0) has topped the century mark in points three times this season and is averaging 101.5-points per contest.

Trevon Payton scored 22 points and Quion Williams 20 for the Golden Lions. UAPB’s 75 points is a season high.

Despite its 0-5 start, UAPB has challenged itself with a bold non-conference schedule having played a Big Ten opponent (Washington), two Southeastern Conference teams (Oklahoma and Vanderbilt) and a pair of West Coast Conference squads (Loyola Marymount and Portland).

The Lions won’t play a home game until Dec. 15 when it faces NCCAA-Division I-member Ecclesia. Before then they remain on the road playing SMU, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Illinois Chicago, DePaul and Tulsa.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.