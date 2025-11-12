Vanderbilt faces Eastern Kentucky following Miles’ 20-point game

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -29.5; over/under…

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (1-1) at Vanderbilt Commodores (2-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -29.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt hosts Eastern Kentucky after Duke Miles scored 20 points in Vanderbilt’s 105-93 win over the UCF Knights.

Vanderbilt finished 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Commodores averaged 13.8 assists per game on 27.7 made field goals last season.

Eastern Kentucky finished 12-7 in ASUN play and 7-9 on the road last season. The Colonels gave up 75.3 points per game while committing 16.8 fouls last season.

