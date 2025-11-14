Vanderbilt Commodores face the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions on 3-game win streak

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt seeks to…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (0-4) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt seeks to keep its three-game win streak going when the Commodores take on UAPB.

Vanderbilt went 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Commodores allowed opponents to score 74.3 points per game and shoot 45.9% from the field last season.

UAPB finished 3-15 in SWAC action and 2-17 on the road last season. The Golden Lions averaged 72.3 points per game last season, 37.6 in the paint, 13.2 off of turnovers and 7.1 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

