Van De Griend leads Idaho State against Santa Clara after 25-point game

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0) Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos…

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Santa Clara after Caleb Van De Griend scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 83-74 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

Santa Clara finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Broncos shot 47.2% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

Idaho State finished 15-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

