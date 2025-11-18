Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Van De Griend leads…

Van De Griend leads Idaho State against Santa Clara after 25-point game

The Associated Press

November 18, 2025, 4:43 AM

Idaho State Bengals (2-2) at Santa Clara Broncos (4-0)

Santa Clara, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -17.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Idaho State faces Santa Clara after Caleb Van De Griend scored 25 points in Idaho State’s 83-74 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

Santa Clara finished 12-5 at home a season ago while going 21-13 overall. The Broncos shot 47.2% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range last season.

Idaho State finished 15-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road last season. The Bengals allowed opponents to score 70.0 points per game and shot 45.6% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up