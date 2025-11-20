Valparaiso visits South Dakota on 3-game road skid

Valparaiso Beacons (0-4) at South Dakota Coyotes (5-0)
Vermillion, South Dakota; Friday, 8 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso will try to end its three-game road losing streak when the Beacons play South Dakota.
The Coyotes have gone 3-0 at home. South Dakota leads the Summit in rebounding, averaging 40.6 boards. Patience Williams paces the Coyotes with 9.2 rebounds.
Valparaiso went 12-19 overall with a 3-11 record on the road last season. The Beacons shot 41.5% from the field and 32.9% from 3-point range last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.