Valparaiso hosts Nicholls State after Searles’ 20-point outing

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:53 AM

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Valparaiso after Jaylen Searles scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 65-57 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Valparaiso went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 8.1 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

