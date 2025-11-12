Valparaiso hosts Nicholls State after Searles’ 20-point outing

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1.5; over/under…

Nicholls State Colonels (0-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (1-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on Valparaiso after Jaylen Searles scored 20 points in Nicholls State’s 65-57 loss to the Eastern Illinois Panthers.

Valparaiso went 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons averaged 74.7 points per game last season, 15.6 on free throws and 23.1 from beyond the arc.

Nicholls State finished 20-13 overall a season ago while going 8-8 on the road. The Colonels averaged 8.1 steals, 3.9 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.