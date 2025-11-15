Valparaiso hosts Bryant after Allen’s 20-point game

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-1) Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Valparaiso after Quincy…

Bryant Bulldogs (1-2) at Valparaiso Beacons (2-1)

Valparaiso, Indiana; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant visits Valparaiso after Quincy Allen scored 20 points in Bryant’s 82-75 win against the Dartmouth Big Green.

Valparaiso finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons allowed opponents to score 73.9 points per game and shoot 46.2% from the field last season.

Bryant finished 17-2 in America East play and 10-7 on the road last season. The Bulldogs averaged 81.8 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 33.3% from 3-point range last season.

