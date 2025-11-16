Valparaiso defeats Bryant 68-50

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 18 points as Valparaiso beat Bryant 68-50 on Sunday. Chaney also added eight…

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Rakim Chaney scored 18 points as Valparaiso beat Bryant 68-50 on Sunday.

Chaney also added eight rebounds and three steals for the Beacons (3-1). Shon Tupuola scored 14 points and added 11 rebounds. JT Pettigrew had 13 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Timofei Rudovskii led the Bulldogs (1-3) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals.

Valparaiso went into halftime trailing 30-22. Valparaiso pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave the Beacons the lead at 37-32 with 12:35 left in the half. Chaney scored 12 second-half points.

Up next

Both teams play on Wednesday. Valparaiso visits Cleveland State and Bryant travels to play Virginia Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.