Valparaiso begins season at home against Eastern Illinois

The Associated Press

November 3, 2025, 4:43 AM

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Eastern Illinois for the season opener.

Valparaiso went 10-7 at home a season ago while going 15-19 overall. The Beacons averaged 5.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 12-19 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Panthers gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

