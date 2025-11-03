Valparaiso begins season at home against Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Eastern Illinois for the…

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Eastern Illinois for the season opener.

Valparaiso went 10-7 at home a season ago while going 15-19 overall. The Beacons averaged 5.9 steals, 3.7 blocks and 9.3 turnovers per game last season.

Eastern Illinois finished 12-19 overall last season while going 4-12 on the road. The Panthers gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

