Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Valparaiso Beacons travel to…

Valparaiso Beacons travel to take on the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Valparaiso.

Kentucky went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Wildcats gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Valparaiso went 6-15 in MVC action and 3-10 on the road last season. The Beacons averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up