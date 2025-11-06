Valparaiso Beacons travel to take on the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Valparaiso.…

Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Valparaiso.

Kentucky went 24-12 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Wildcats gave up 77.2 points per game while committing 17.4 fouls last season.

Valparaiso went 6-15 in MVC action and 3-10 on the road last season. The Beacons averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 42.7% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

