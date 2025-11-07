Valparaiso Beacons to square off against the No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats Friday

Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under is…

Valparaiso Beacons (1-0) at Kentucky Wildcats (1-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -33.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Valparaiso.

Kentucky finished 24-12 overall a season ago while going 15-3 at home. The Wildcats allowed opponents to score 77.2 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Valparaiso went 3-10 on the road and 15-19 overall last season. The Beacons averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.