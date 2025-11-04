Valparaiso Beacons open season at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -7.5; over/under is 143.5…

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons

Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -7.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Eastern Illinois for the season opener.

Valparaiso finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.

Eastern Illinois went 4-12 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Panthers gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.