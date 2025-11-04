Valparaiso Beacons open season at home against the Eastern Illinois Panthers

Eastern Illinois Panthers at Valparaiso Beacons
Valparaiso, Indiana; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beacons -7.5; over/under is 143.5
BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso hosts Eastern Illinois for the season opener.
Valparaiso finished 15-19 overall a season ago while going 10-7 at home. The Beacons averaged 12.0 assists per game on 25.7 made field goals last season.
Eastern Illinois went 4-12 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Panthers gave up 69.0 points per game while committing 18.6 fouls last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
