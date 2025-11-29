Valparaiso Beacons and the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies square off in Cleveland, Ohio

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (0-7) Cleveland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso squares off against Saint…

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (6-2) vs. Valparaiso Beacons (0-7)

Cleveland; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Valparaiso squares off against Saint Bonaventure at Woodling Gymnasium in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Beacons have a 0-7 record in non-conference play. Valparaiso is second in the MVC with 27.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Kamryn Winch averaging 5.0.

The Bonnies are 6-2 in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure is second in the A-10 allowing 56.9 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Valparaiso’s average of 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Saint Bonaventure gives up. Saint Bonaventure averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Valparaiso allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Allia von Schlegell averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 6.0 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Fiona Connolly is shooting 43.8% and averaging 13.3 points.

Laycee Drake is shooting 46.9% and averaging 16.0 points for the Bonnies. Aaliyah Parker is averaging 13.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

