Vahlberg Fasasi puts up 25, William & Mary downs Old Dominion 88-75

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tunde Vahlberg Fasasi scored 25 points, Kilian Brockhoff added 21, and William & Mary beat Old Dominion 88-75 on Sunday.

Vahlberg Fasasi added six rebounds and Brockhoof made 5 for 7 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line and finished with eight rebounds, five assists, and three blocks. Jo’el Emanuel had 16 points and shot 5 of 7 from the field and 6 for 8 from the line.

Jordan Battle led the way for the Monarchs (3-6) with 24 points and seven rebounds. LJ Thomas added 14 points for Old Dominion. Robert Davis Jr. finished with 14 points and two blocks.

William & Mary took the lead about seven minutes into the game and did not trail again. Vahlberg Fasasi led the Tribe team in scoring with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 39-29 at the break. William & Mary extended its lead to 61-51 during the second half, fueled by a 12-3 scoring run. Brockhoff scored a team-high 15 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

