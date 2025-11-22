Vaaks, Providence lead all of second half and beat Penn State 77-65

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Stefan Vaaks scored 15 points, Jason Edwards scored 14 points and Providence took control in the…

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Stefan Vaaks scored 15 points, Jason Edwards scored 14 points and Providence took control in the second half to beat Penn State 77-65 on Saturday in the Basketball Hall of Fame Showcase.

Jaylin Sellers added 13 points and Oswin Ehrunmwunse scored 11 points for Providence (4-2).

In suffering its first loss of the season, reserve Freddie Dilione V scored 22 points and Melih Tunca 11 for the Nittany Lions (5-1). Tunca was the only Penn State starter in double-figures scoring and the starting unit finished 30.5% (11 of 36) shooting.

Providence turned its 32-31 advantage into a 10-point lead as the Friars emerged from halftime with a 9-0 run as Vaaks made a 3-pointer, Sellers threw down two dunks and Edwards made a layup.

After a two-minute scoreless span by both teams later in the second half, the Nittany Lions’ Josh Reed made a 3 with 9:56 left to reduce Penn State’s deficit to 55-52. Dilione’s basket with 3:50 left got Penn State within 64-63 but it couldn’t get past. Providence closed with a 13-2 run shooting 5 of 6 from the foul line and Vaaks making a pair of 3s in a 23-second stretch.

The Friars now have won back-to-back contests and three of their last four.

Penn State features the youngest team in the country among all Power 4 schools.

