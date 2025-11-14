UTSA visits Denver after Burke’s 23-point game

UTSA Roadrunners (1-2) at Denver Pioneers (1-2)
Denver; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Denver faces UTSA after Jeremiah Burke scored 23 points in Denver’s 75-73 win against the Montana State Bobcats.
Denver finished 8-6 at home last season while going 11-21 overall. The Pioneers averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 21.9 from 3-point range.
UTSA went 12-19 overall a season ago while going 4-11 on the road. The Roadrunners gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
