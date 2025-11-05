UTSA to visit Texas Tech Thursday

UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts UTSA. Texas…

UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts UTSA.

Texas Tech went 19-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Raiders averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

UTSA went 11-4 on the road and 26-5 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 15.6 from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

