UTSA to visit Texas Tech Thursday

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 4:44 AM

UTSA Roadrunners at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts UTSA.

Texas Tech went 19-18 overall with an 11-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Red Raiders averaged 17.5 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second-chance points and 4.2 bench points last season.

UTSA went 11-4 on the road and 26-5 overall a season ago. The Roadrunners averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 12.5 on free throws and 15.6 from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

