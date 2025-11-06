Live Radio
UTSA Roadrunners welcome the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Friday

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:42 AM

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-0)

San Antonio; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces SIU-Edwardsville.

UTSA finished 7-7 at home a season ago while going 12-19 overall. The Roadrunners allowed opponents to score 76.8 points per game and shoot 46.3% from the field last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 7-8 on the road and 22-12 overall last season. The Cougars averaged 13.2 points off of turnovers, 11.2 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

