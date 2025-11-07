UTSA Roadrunners to host the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars on Friday

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-0) San Antonio; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -5.5; over/under is…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (1-0) at UTSA Roadrunners (1-0)

San Antonio; Friday, 1:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Roadrunners -5.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA takes on SIU-Edwardsville.

UTSA went 7-7 at home last season while going 12-19 overall. The Roadrunners gave up 76.8 points per game while committing 18.4 fouls last season.

SIU-Edwardsville went 15-7 in OVC play and 7-8 on the road last season. The Cougars gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.