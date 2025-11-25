UTSA Roadrunners take on the Grand Canyon Antelopes

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (2-3) Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Grand Canyon…

Grand Canyon Antelopes (1-5) vs. UTSA Roadrunners (2-3)

Frisco, Texas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA faces Grand Canyon at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.

The Roadrunners have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. UTSA ranks fourth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.8 rebounds. Idara Udo leads the Roadrunners with 8.2 boards.

The Antelopes are 1-5 in non-conference play. Grand Canyon ranks eighth in the MWC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Julianna LaMendola averaging 4.3.

UTSA averages 56.0 points per game, 18.2 fewer points than the 74.2 Grand Canyon allows. Grand Canyon has shot at a 39.3% clip from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 35.4% shooting opponents of UTSA have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cheyenne Rowe is shooting 52.0% and averaging 12.4 points for the Roadrunners. Damara Allen is averaging 8.6 points.

Chloe Mann averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, scoring 12.7 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Ale’Jah Douglas is averaging 10.5 points.

