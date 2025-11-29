UTSA hosts South Alabama after Simpson’s 22-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-3) San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts South Alabama…

South Alabama Jaguars (6-1) at UTSA Roadrunners (4-3)

San Antonio; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UTSA hosts South Alabama after Jamir Simpson scored 22 points in UTSA’s 77-64 win against the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Roadrunners have gone 2-1 in home games. UTSA leads the AAC with 27.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Baboucarr Njie averaging 4.9.

The Jaguars are 2-1 on the road. South Alabama is 6-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 7.4 turnovers per game.

UTSA’s average of 7.6 made 3-pointers per game is 4.5 fewer made shots on average than the 12.1 per game South Alabama gives up. South Alabama averages 10.1 more points per game (76.0) than UTSA gives up (65.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Simpson is scoring 18.9 points per game with 5.0 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Roadrunners. Njie is averaging 9.1 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 47.1%.

Adam Olsen is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Jaguars. Chaze Harris is averaging 15.1 points and 5.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.